Hilarious! Carlow Gardaí encounter busy little mouse at Operation Fanacht checkpoint
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí encountered a busy little mouse at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint over the weekend.
Gardaí said: "It was very quiet on the roads in Carlow [on Monday] night, even this little fellow came out to exercise at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint!
"Thank you to everyone for staying at home, with everybody working together, we are stronger."
