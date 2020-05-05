Hilarious! Carlow Gardaí encounter busy little mouse at Operation Fanacht checkpoint

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí encountered a busy little mouse at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint over the weekend.

Gardaí said: "It was very quiet on the roads in Carlow [on Monday] night, even this little fellow came out to exercise at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint!

"Thank you to everyone for staying at home, with everybody working together, we are stronger."

Watch the video below: 