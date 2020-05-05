UPDATED: Man held at Carlow Garda Station after drugs seizure worth over €165,000

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following the discovery of €165,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) in Wexford on Tuesday, May 5.

As part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the South East of the country, Gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by Enniscorthy Drugs Unit conducted at search operation at a property near Bunclody, Wexford.

During the search Gardaí recovered 5kgs of cannabis herb along with 80 cannabis plants (analysis pending).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

The man was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.