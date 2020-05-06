Carlow GAA set date for 'Win a House' draw after discussions with Croke Park

Carlow GAA have set a date for the controversial "Win a House" draw after discussions with Croke Park authorities.

Carlow GAA is raffling a three-bedroom house for only €100 as part of its "Win a House Draw" and they have extended the deadline on several occasions.

They have now received official clearance to run their "Win a House" Draw on Saturday, May 30 at 2pm.

The prize is a three bed semi-detached house worth €250,000 in Castle Oaks, Dublin Rd, Carlow.

The draw is open to anyone – members and non-members.

It was expected that no more tickets would be sold after September 30 of last year and no more than 8,000 tickets will be sold with the final draw due to take place in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm.

However, in a statement Carlow GAA said the draw had been deferred until December 24 due to "lower than expected ticket sales".

Then the draw was extended again and was due to be held on New Year's Eve.

However, in a statement on St Stephen's Day, Carlow GAA said "due to sales not yet reaching the minimum quota we are rescheduling our ‘Win a House’ Draw until Easter Saturday 2020".

But the draw was deferred again.

In a statement this week, Carlow GAA confirmed the date for the draw and said: "However, due to ongoing and most likely further HSE restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Draw will be subject to strict conditions which are explained below:

The Draw will take place in an outdoor area of Netwatch Cullen Park, (pitch or Lennon Stand dependant on weather conditions that day)

The Draw will not be open to members of the public but will be streamed live on our official Facebook Page

The Draw will be performed by Bishop Denis Nulty and overseen by our independent adjudicators Harney-Nolan

PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE WILL NO BE NO MORE TICKET SALES AT OUR RETAIL OUTLETS OR VIA GAA CLUBS.

ALL TICKETS PURCHASED UP TO MIDNIGHT ON FRIDAY 22nd MAY MUST BE DONE SO VIA THE ONLINE PLATFORM; CLICK HERE – https://eventgen.ie/club-carlow-win-a-house-draw