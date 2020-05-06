LATEST: Number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Carlow unchanged after weekend spike

A total of 23 more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the latest figures released on Tuesday, May 5.

The latest deaths bring the overall number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 to 1,339.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow is unchanged at 127 after a spike over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Nationally, 211 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed bringing the number of confirmed cases to 21,983.