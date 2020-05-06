LATEST: Number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Carlow unchanged after weekend spike
An update
File photo
A total of 23 more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the latest figures released on Tuesday, May 5.
The latest deaths bring the overall number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 to 1,339.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow is unchanged at 127 after a spike over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Nationally, 211 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed bringing the number of confirmed cases to 21,983.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on