The Community Call Helpline in Carlow during Covid-19 has handled in excess of 400 calls, the local authority's chief executive has revealed.

Kathleen Holohan has said that the Carlow Community Response Forum's dedicated Community Call Helpline operated by Carlow County Council has handled in excess of 400 calls.

She said: "These actions have been carried out with the assistance of community and voluntary groups who have a real presence at local level and are complementing the work already done by the existing agencies.

The Council and the County Carlow Community Response Forum has announced the launch of an emergency fund for groups across the county who are assisting in the response efforts to the COVID-19 emergency.

A dedicated fund of €61,358 is being made available as part of a programme of measures developed by the local authority in collaboration with statutory, voluntary and community organisations who are leading the response at a local level.

She added: "This funding will help these groups meet the expenses that have arisen directly from their Covid-19 response work."