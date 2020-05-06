'What if a child picked it up?' Another used needle found at busy park in Carlow Town

"What if a child picked it up?" asked local volunteer, Eugene Walsh after he found another used needle at a busy park in Carlow Town.

Eugene of Cairde and Naduir said: "Another used needle found in the area which surrounds Hanover Park in Carlow Town. It was in the tinfoil used to heat the drugs and the papers the needle came in.

"Lucky I did not pick it up by hand or squeeze the papers as the needle was bent backwards. It was on the road way, what if a child picked it up?

"Councillors please bring up this matter at your next monthly meeting."