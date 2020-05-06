Government 'need to explain how they will fund loss of income to Carlow', says councillor

The Government "need to explain how they will fund loss of income to Carlow" due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Cllr John Cassin has said.

Carlow County Council was advised by Central Government on Saturday, May 2 that there will be a three month waiver of commercial rates effective from March 27, 2020 for existing businesses forced to close due to public health requirements.

Cllr Cassin said: "This is one of the many waivers I have been calling on the caretaker Government to implement what they need now is to explain how they will fund the loss of income to the Carlow so we do not loose any further vital services."

A restart fund for existing businesses is also being introduced.

It is intended that this funding would be a recognition for those businesses who have maintained engagement with their staff and would be linked to ongoing employment of those staff implemented via a system of Commercial Rates rebates/waivers.

Businesses will receive no more than the equivalent of their 2019 Rates bill, capped at €10,000 per business.

The technical details of the scheme, and how the Fund will be administered, will be developed in the coming weeks by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.