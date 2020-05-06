Gardaí stop jeep and trailer doing 128km/h on the M9 - almost 50km/h over special speed limit

Gardaí have stopped a jeep and trailer doing 128km/h on the M9 - almost 50km/h over a special speed limit.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a jeep towing a trailer on Tuesday morning on the M9 at Paulstown.

The jeep was travelling at 128km/h when a speed limit of 80km/h applies to vehicles towing a trailer.

Gardaí said: "Again please drive within the speed limits applicable to the type of vehicle your drive. And only take essential journeys."