Revealed: Three-bed Carlow house for €75,000 no longer up for sale in auction this month

A vacant three-bed house in Carlow Town is no longer going up for sale in a BidX1 auction later this month.

The vacant mid terrace three-bedroom house is situated in the town centre close to all amenities and had a guide price of €75,000.

The property requires some modernisation internally and extends to approximately 1,076 sq. ft in size.

The date of the auction is May 29 of this year, however the property has been removed from the catalogue.