PICTURE: Man who died on Laois golf course after 'tragic accident' named locally

The man who lost his life at Mountrath Golf Course in a tragic accident has been named locally as Declan Doocey.

Formerly of Aughafan, Castletown, Mr Doocey lived in the Abbeyleix area.

An avid set dancer, his death notice said that he died May 5 following a 'tragic accident'.

Mr Doocey s deeply regretted by his loving family Helen, Mark, Paul, Conor, partner Grace, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, Doireann and Eadaoin, grandchildren Ella, Coel and Mia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Sean and Billy sister Patricia (Allen).

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Declan's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death which is understood to have occurred after an accident involving a mower.

Pictured below is Declan Doocey on right with Terence Jacob, Durrow at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictured below: Declan Doocey on far left with Eileen Reilly, Brendan Rielly, Betty Dunne and Paddy Cahill of the Ballyroan Half Set set dancing group the Laois Fleadh Cheoil in Mountmellick in 2010. Picture Denis Byrne