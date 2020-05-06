UPDATED: Man, 49, to appear in court after €165,000 drugs seizure by Carlow Gardaí

A 49-year-old male is to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon after a €165,000 drugs seizure on Tuesday.

The man was arrested in Wexford after Gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by Enniscorthy Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at a property near Bunclody.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the South East of the country.

During the search Gardaí recovered 5kgs of cannabis herb along with 80 cannabis plants (analysis pending).

The man is being brought in custody from Carlow Garda Station to Wexford District Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act which relates to the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí said this was a significant seizure in relation to drugs destined for the streets of Carlow and Wexford.