UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for witnesses after hit and run incident on busy road

Carlow Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public with regards to an investigation into a hit and run traffic accident which occurred on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow Town.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 3 last at 3.40pm near Burger King.

A lady was knocked off her bicycle by what is only described as a dark coloured jeep.

The direction of travel of the jeep is unknown.

Anybody with any information or who was in the area and might have dashcam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 0599136620 or the Garda Cofidential line 180066611