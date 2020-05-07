LATEST: More people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Carlow as another 37 people die from virus

The Department of Health has confirmed that Carlow Covid-19 cases have risen slightly as of Wednesday, May 6.

Carlow now has 132 confirmed cases - up from 127 cases on Tuesday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises in the past day.

Kildare has 1,289 cases up from 1,280, the highest per county outside of Dublin.

Kilkenny has risen by one to 259 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,734 up from 10,670, 49% of Irish cases.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Monday, May 4.

The latest confirmed fatalities bring to 1,375 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

Up to date, national figures announced on Wednesday revealed that 37 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

With 265 extra cases announced on Wednesday, a total of 22,248 people were confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.