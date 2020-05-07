Six-bedroom student rental investment property on sale in Carlow Town for €250,000

A six-bedroom student rental investment property is on sale in Carlow Town for €250,000.

The house boasts four en suites with a main bathroom.

It is located in the immediate vicinity of IT Carlow in the Southern Gardens estate off the Kilkenny Road on the south side of Carlow Town.

This "ready to go investment property commands an excellent yield achieving the highest rental values in the town".

The ad states: "IT Carlow continues to expand and grow its student population, making this an excellent investment option for the long term."

