'A strange one,' high of 20C expected on Saturday but temperatures to plummet on Sunday
Be advised!
Time to get the hat, gloves and scarf out?
"A strange one," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly with a high of 20C expected on Saturday but temperatures to plummet on Sunday.
The weatherman said: "From a high of 20C Saturday to a high of just 10C Sunday! This weekend is going to be a strange one with a sudden sharp drop in temperatures."
From a high of 20c Saturday to a high of just 10c Sunday! This weekend is going to be a strange one with a sudden sharp drop in temperatures. pic.twitter.com/5MF2kLldC8— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 6, 2020
