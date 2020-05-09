Decision due on application to demolish sheds for the construction of four houses

A decision is due on a planning application to demolish sheds for the construction of four houses in Hacketstown.

The application is for the demolition of existing sheds at Penny Hill and the construction of four two-storey dwellings, to consist of one detached dwelling and three terraced dwellings.

There would also be new vehicular and pedestrian entrances, connection to services, communal parking area and all associated site works.

The applicant is John Connolly.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 10.

The application also includes a Natura Impact Statement.