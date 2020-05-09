ALERT: Accounting technician apprentice scheme to create 20 local jobs in the South East

Carlow students have been encouraged to consider a national accounting technician apprenticeship programme available at Waterford College of Further Education which will create 20 jobs in the region this year and 150 positions nationally.

The accounting technician apprenticeship is a funded, work-based learning programme which sees apprentices earn at least €19,700 a year.

Leaving Certificate students and mature learners can apply for the programme through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

One of Ireland’s top accounting professionals has given his backing to the accounting technician apprenticeship which allows participants work, earn and learn, saying it offers businesses a chance to reduce the risk of ‘group think’.

Grant Thornton Managing Partner Michael McAteer’s own accountancy career began with evening classes organised by Accounting Technicians Ireland.

He said the programme is a win-win for the employer and the accounting technician apprentice, allowing firms to broaden their client offering and provide excellent career prospects for students.

The accounting technician apprenticeship provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or for students who may have embarked on a college course and found it didn’t suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who would like to pursue a career in accounting.

The programme sees accounting technician apprentices work in the office four days a week and study in a local college on the other day during the two-year apprenticeship, which begins in September.

Successful graduates may then progress on to full accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

“The most important thing to avoid in any business is ‘group think’. If all your graduates come through college degree courses, you may find a certain mind set there,’’ said Michael.

The accounting technician apprenticeship is particularly appealing to school leavers who prefer learning by experience to full-time college, according to Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“Our students, when they complete the apprenticeship, gain a much in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award and two years of solid work experience, placing them in a strong position to progress in business or to further study.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA and CIMA.”

For more details see www.accountingtechniciansireland.ie