Revealed: On-site testing for Covid-19 has begun at private nursing homes in Carlow

On-site testing for Covid-19 has begun in HSE residential care facilities and private nursing homes in Carlow.

The news has been confirmed in a letter from Anna Marie Lanigan, Head of Primary Care at South East Community Healthcare to Cllr Arthur McDonald.

Ms Lanigan states: "In accordance with national guidance, Covid-19 testing centres have been established in community locations across the South East.

"As outlined in my previous reply to you on 01/04/2020, a testing centre was established in Tinryland GAA Club Carlow and commenced on the week of 23rd March 2020.

"I can advise that testing continues at community testing centres in the South East, which are open and in use to meet demand and to match laboratory capacity as appropriate.

"The operation of testing centres throughout the South East is dependent on referral patterns and activity.

"Please note - testing is by way of GP referral only and those attending for testing must have an appointment.

"South East Community Healthcare continues to prioritise testing of healthcare workers.

"In addition to existing testing work, from 21st April 2020 in line with national requirements a South East regional residential testing plan has commenced and will be a key priority focus area.

"On-site testing has commenced in HSE residential care facilities and private nursing homes in Carlow."