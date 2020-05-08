LATEST: Number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 drops to lowest level since late March

The number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped to the lowest level since March 22, according to the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 11am Thursday, May 7 the HPSC has been notified of 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There were no additional confirmed cases in Carlow as of May 7 and the county still has 132 confirmed cases.

That number of 137 is the lowest since March 22 when there were 121 confirmed cases. The number of tests carried out has increased significantly in the interim.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that 29 people with COVID-19 have tragically died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,403* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 5 May (22,186 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,891 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 376 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,840 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,302 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,197 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%