Carlow Cathedral now open daily for a few moments of quiet prayer but there are rules!
Great news
File photo
Carlow Cathedral is now open daily from 11.15am to 6pm for a few moments of quiet prayer.
Please adhere to the following instructions in line with public health advice:
1 Please use hand sanitiser which is just inside the doorway for your use.
2 Please use handwipes provided to wipe down seating area/pew.
3 Please distance yourself appropriately from others.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on