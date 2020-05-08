Carlow Cathedral now open daily for a few moments of quiet prayer but there are rules!

Great news

Carlow Cathedral is now open daily from 11.15am to 6pm for a few moments of quiet prayer.

Please adhere to the following instructions in line with public health advice:
1 Please use hand sanitiser which is just inside the doorway for your use.
2 Please use handwipes provided to wipe down seating area/pew.
3 Please distance yourself appropriately from others.