The show must go on! IT Carlow's biggest night of the year goes viral during Covid-19

Normal student life at IT Carlow may have been put on hold in recent weeks, but it will not stop one of the most popular events on the campus calendar – the annual Clubs and Societies Awards – going ahead next week, albeit in a new guise.

The Clubs and Societies Ball is the highlight of the student year, at which awards are presented to students across IT Carlow’s 70 clubs and societies.

This year’s awards will now go online, via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the college website, with 32 awards announced online by different VIP guests every day.

From Monday to Friday of next week, the nominees for this year’s award categories, and the winners, will be announced on IT Carlow’s social media platforms.

The nominees will be announced in the morning and the winner in the evening by a special guest.

Messages of thanks and encouragement will also be included by IT Carlow President, Dr. Patricia Mulcahy, Students Union President Thomas Drury, Chaplain and Societies leader Martin Smith, Head of Wexford Campus Karen Hennessy, Director of Sport Donal McNally and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Denieffe

"IT Carlow has had a fantastic sporting year, not least reaching the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup finals.

"It is important that we mark the achievements and stand-out performances of our students across our clubs, as well as those behind the scenes, even if we can’t do that in person," said David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Institute of Technology Carlow.

"Every evening next week, we will announce our clubs and societies award nominees and winners. Look out for a few VIP guests presenting awards too!

"Things have been turned on their head with the pandemic and there are a number of meetings, leagues and competitions that could not be concluded this year.

"However, it is important that we recognised the efforts of our students. They will not be physically able to pick up their award but we can still mark and acknowledge their efforts.

"It’s yet another #ITCarlowTogetherApart initiative to reassure and maintain our sense of campus community," he added.

To view the Clubs and Societies Awards, follow IT Carlow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.