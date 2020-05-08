Council arranges series of briefings to support town centre enterprises to reopen

Carlow County Council and County Carlow Chamber are encouraging town centre enterprises to attend briefings and workshops to support the reopening process after lockdown.

Two seminars will be held on May 14 for enterprises based in Carlow Town, Tullow and Bagenalstown, who are seeking advice support and assistance in the reopening process of businesses which have been affected by Covid-19.

The seminar will be delivered by retail expert James Burke, Bobby Kerr, Yvonne Scully, Kieran Comerford and Brian O’Farrell.

Speaking about the supporting our town centre enterprises, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council said: "While the government has presented a plan for reopening the country and supports for enterprises affected as part of the impact for Covid-19, we know that our town centre enterprises need particular support at this time."

She added: "This workshop is appropriate for any consumer facing business including cafes, pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, gyms, beauticians and aims to be very practical in approach in approach and following same participants will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Local Enterprise team to discuss their challenges in a very practical way."

The workshops will be held online on May 14 2020 and for booking information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059-9129783 for further information.