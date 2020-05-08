Anger over increase in discarded gloves and masks around Carlow during Covid-19 lockdown

Shocking

File photo

There has been a vast increase in dog fouling, along with discarded cigarettes, gloves, masks and general litter recently on the streets of Carlow, the local authority has confirmed. 

Carlow County Council is asking people to "please do your part and keep Carlow clean through Covid-19". 