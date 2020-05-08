Revealed: Carlow Live news website hit almost 700,000 page views during the month of April

Carlow Live continues to be the leading news website in the Dolmen County as it hit almost 700,000 page views for the month of April.

The site broke the 700,000 page views mark for the first time in February and then again in March but fell just short last month with 687,000.

A total of 218,000 users came to the site last month with 565 wide-ranging stories published over the four weeks.

The average session duration on Carlow Live is just shy of one minute at 58 seconds.

The website has also now hit 8.5 million page views since it was launched by Iconic Newspapers in August of 2018.

