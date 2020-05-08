House in estate boasting on-site playground available to rent for over €1,000 a month
Interested?
Killerig Lodges, Killerig, Carlow
A four-bed house in an estate boasting an on-site playground is available to rent for €1,100 a month.
The detached holiday home residence is part of the original Killerig Castle Golf Resort which has since been converted to a nursing home.
The property is located in Killerig village and is directly opposite Grange National School and church.
There is a garden to the rear with an on-site playground for the residents.
To view the full property, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on