UPDATED: Historic moment as 2020 Ploughing Championships in Carlow CANCELLED

This year's Ploughing Championships in Carlow has been CANCELLED.

The annual event was due to have been held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 15 to 17.

The decision was made for public health reasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association, confirmed the news on RTÉ's Radio One on Friday morning.

She said the trading event just "wasn't an option" and the decision has been made to cancel the event "in the interest of public health and safety".

Anna Marie said among their concerns was that the Ploughing could have been responsible for a resurgence of the virus in Carlow or nationally.