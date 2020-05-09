REACTION: 'I'm hoping the Ploughing will come back to Carlow in 2021 instead'

"I'm hoping the National Ploughing Championship will come back to Carlow in 2021 instead," the Mayor of Carlow, Cllr Andrea Dalton has said after this year's Ploughing was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The annual event was due to have been held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 15 to 17.

In a statement on Friday, the National Ploughing Association said the trade exhibition - which attracted around 300,000 people over three days last year - was called off but there is still hope that there will be an opportunity to run the ploughing competitions behind closed gates.

The NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said that "the Executive reached this very difficult decision to cancel the trade exhibition as public health and safety is our foremost priority given the current global pandemic".

Cllr Dalton said: "I welcome the statement from the NPA. While I'm sorry that we are missing this year's championships after the wonderful success of last year, public health and safety has to be paramount and our main priority.

