UPDATED: Gardaí arrest motorist caught driving wrong way down the M9 motorway

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have arrested a motorist caught driving the wrong way down the M9 motorway.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a motorist driving southbound on the northbound lane of M9 was intercepted by Gardaí in Kilkenny with the assistance of motorway maintenance.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí added: "Results of specimen are awaited."