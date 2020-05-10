WARNING: People from Carlow sent packing by Gardaí after visiting popular tourist spot

Families from Carlow were sent packing by Gardaí after they visited a popular tourist spot this weekend.

On Friday, May 8 Gardaí in Baravore, Glenmalure encountered families from Tallaght, Blanchardstown and Carlow and they were promptly sent home due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Two of the motorists got Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for road traffic related matters.

Wicklow Gardaí said: "Please heed the restrictions. They have not been lifted. We will be out over the weekend continuing to explain, educate and encourage compliance. We appreciate all the people who are complying."