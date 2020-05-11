UPDATED: Gardaí in Carlow receive report of a fight in The Laurels involving a large group

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a fight in The Laurels involving a large group on Saturday night shortly after 11pm.

On arrival at the scene the group had dispersed, however the back windscreen of a red Audi had been smashed along with the front sitting room window of the car owner's house.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Carlow with any information.