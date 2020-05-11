Carlow Gardaí seize €4,000 worth of cocaine after search warrant executed on house
Investigations are ongoing
File photo
A search warrant was executed by the Divisional Drugs Unit and Carlow Drugs Unit at an apartment in Graiguecullen on Friday.
During the operation, €4,000 worth of cocaine was seized and a small amount of cannabis.
Investigations are ongoing.
Another search at a house in Graiguecullen on Friday resulted in the seizure of €750 worth of cannabis and investigations are ongoing in that case also.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on