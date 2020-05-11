UPDATED: Electric Picnic officially cancelled with details for refunds revealed

The organisers of Electric Picnic have given the bad news many were expecting for the 2020 festival.

Ireland's biggest music and arts festival which has its home in Stradbally, Laois has been officially cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

The following statement has been issued, with details of ticket refunds.

"SADLY, ELECTRIC PICNIC 2020 WILL NO LONGER BE TAKING PLACE. 11TH MAY 2020

"Cancelling our festival has become unavoidable, and we fully support the Irish Government’s ongoing measures to help fight the spread of Covid-19 and protect lives at this time.

"Whilst the entire Electric Picnic team are terribly disappointed, we have a responsibility to all our fans, artists, crews, suppliers, sponsors, partners and our entire Electric Picnic family including the wonderful people of Stradbally who have welcomed us into their community each year," the organisers EP Republic have stated.

"We would like to thank each and every one of them for their fantastic support and outstanding contribution towards making the festival such an amazing event and look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021 for lots more fun, music, extravagance and magical moments," they said.

Refunds are from Ticketmaster.

"Your ticket refund is available from Ticketmaster or other original point of purchase. Please contact them over the next 30 days. If you prefer, for ease, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year; you don’t have to do anything," they said.

"For more information on this please email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com and we will do all we can to assist." they said.