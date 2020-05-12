Revealed: Four free courses announced as part of new social initiative at IT Carlow during Covid-19

Four free courses have been announced as part of a new social initiative at IT Carlow.

IT Carlow is offering a number of free QQI Level 7 Certificates in Strategy, Innovation and Decision Making, Marketing Management for Industry, Governance and Business Ethics and Management Development.

It is part of a new initiative to support social enterprise businesses across the South East during Covid-19.

This initiative is open to individuals existing social enterprises and new start-up social enterprises.

Under the Dormant Account Funds: Training and Mentoring for Social Enterprises Pilot, Institute of Technology Carlow was awarded €90,740 to deliver an accredited ‘South East Social Enterprise Development Programme’ to provide supports, mentoring and training in six QQI Level 7 Certificate courses to representatives from existing and start-up social enterprises.

The overall programme focuses on three core areas of social enterprise support: Strategy and Governance; Operations; and Business Development.

"We are delighted to offer these four Certificates to social enterprises across the South East in order to support them during the COVID-19.

"The launch of these blended programmes is at a crucial time in supporting these enterprises and we are pleased to offer content online to support social enterprises remotely”, said Lindsay Malone, Deputy Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Institute of Technology Carlow.

"We are very pleased to now offer these fully funded Certificates to Social Enterprises in order to support them to remain agile and innovative as they navigate their businesses through COVID 19," said Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Institute of Technology Carlow.

Programme Details



Certificate in Strategy, Innovation and Decision Making



Six Tuesday Evenings (6-10pm)



May 26th June 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th





Certificate in Management Development



Four Tuesday Evenings & Four Thursday Evenings



May 26th, 28th June 2nd, 4th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 18th





Certificate in Marketing Management for Industry



Six Thursday Evenings (6-10pm)



May 28th, June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, July 2nd





Certificate in Governance and Business Ethics and Management Development



Four Thursdays (9.30am – 4.30pm)



June 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th



Places are limited. For more information or to apply, contact Katie.Haughney@itcarlow.ie





