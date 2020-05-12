Parents need urgent clarity on July Provision during Covid-19, says Carlow TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has called on the Minister for Education to provide urgent clarity on the July Provision for 2020.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor, who raised the issue in Dáil Éireann, said: "The July Provision is designed to provide an extra tuition to children with a range of special educational needs and additional supports in the month of July, either in school or home settings.

"The ongoing closure of schools and disruption in the education system has been particularly hard on pupils with autism.

"They have lost their normal routine of going to school and coupled with all of the difficulties of trying to learn at home mean that the July provision has never been more important."

She added: "The latest information provided by the Department is that it is intended to take place, but there has been no clarity on how that would take place yet.

“It appears extremely unlikely that the provision could take place in schools this year. Home tuition may also raise public health concerns.

"I accept that the July provision may have to be adjusted as a result of COVID-19, but we need clarity on that adjustment if it is to take place."