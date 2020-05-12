Companies 'eager to try lure, or in some cases, intimidate workers,' claims councillor

As the Covid-19 lockdown starts to lift, People Before Profit's Cllr Adrienne Wallace has said workers' rights and safety must be our priority.

Cllr Wallace warned that any companies who try to urge workers to go back to unsafe conditions should be put on notice.

She claimed that some companies "are eager to try lure, or in some cases, intimidate workers to get them back to work before it is safe to do so".

She said: "I am hearing reports that some companies are blurring the lines between essential and non-essential work to try get back to full production capacity.

"We have to be very clear here - this is a huge risk to public health, one euro in profits is not worth one person's life.

"I am urging workers to get organised in order to fight for our collective health and well-being."

Cllr Wallace added: "Workers should know their rights, there is legislation to protect them.

"The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 states that, 'an employer shall not penalise or threaten penalisation against an employee in circumstances of danger'."