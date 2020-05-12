Planning lodged in Carlow for massive solar farm on a total area of around 127 hectares

Planning has been lodged in Carlow for a massive solar farm on a total area of around 127 hectares.

The development address is at Garreenleen, Bendinstown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn and the applicant is Terra II Ltd.

They are seeking a ten year planning permission for a solar farm which will connect to the national grid on lands with a total area of circa 127 hectares, consisting of solar panels on ground mounted frames.

It will include 28 single storey electrical inverter/transformer stations and an associated equipment container, security fencing, satellite communications pole, CCTV, upgrading to existing access tracks and new access tracks, temporary construction compounds, landscaping and all associated ancillary development works.

Construction and operational access will be via entrances from the L-7111 and L-7112. The operational lifespan of the solar farm will be 35 years.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared and will be submitted to the planning authority with the application.

The NIS will be available for inspection or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy during office hours at the offices of the planning authority.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on July 5 of this year.