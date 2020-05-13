Carlow launches library 'Bag of Books' scheme for people cocooning during Covid-19

Carlow County Council and the Carlow County Council Community Response Forum has announced the launch of the "Bag of Books" initiative for individuals cocooning around the County who require library books.

Are you running out of reading material, longing for a print rather than online books? If so, then a solution is on the way for those of you missing your local library.

Carlow County Council Library Service staff have been busy working behind the scenes putting plans in place to safely provide a limited lending service in conjunction with the Carlow County Council Community Response Forum.

The "Bags of Books" initiative will initially be offered to older people who are cocooning at home.

Library staff will make every effort within current constraints to locate specific requests and more general stock selections will be available.

When ready, your Bag of Books can be collected at an arranged time or delivered to your home if required with the assistance of the Community Response Forum.

"Our aim is to provide access to our libraries in a different way," explains John Shortall, County Librarian.

He added: "We know that people are missing their library visits and hope that this service will help people stay connected.

"Over the coming months we hope to extend services for other borrowers including children and families as resources and public safety guidelines allow."

To make your request please contact the Community Call Helpline on Freephone 1800 814 300, an operator will take your details and a library staff member will then contact you to make arrangements.

The Helpline is open to take your call from 8am – 8pm seven days a week and can also be emailed on covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie