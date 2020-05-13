Decision due on planning application for a roof canopy on new footbridge in Carlow
Revealed
Carlow Train Station
A decision is due after Irish Rail lodged planning permission for a roof canopy to the new passenger footbridge at Carlow Town Train Station.
The company is seeking alterations to the previously approved development to comprise the inclusion of a roof canopy to the new accessible passenger footbridge and two stairs between the existing platforms.
Carlow Railway Station is a protected structure.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 19.
