'Thank you to everybody,' Carlow Gardaí praise people complying with Covid-19 restrictions
Well done!
A checkpoint in Carlow Town recently CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
"Thank you to everybody," said Carlow Gardaí as they praised people for complying with lockdown restrictions.
They added: "Ensure only essential journeys and maintain social distancing."
Ireland's re-opening roadmap is broken up into five phases, with a three week break in between each one, starting from May 18.
