'Thank you to everybody,' Carlow Gardaí praise people complying with Covid-19 restrictions

Well done!

A checkpoint in Carlow Town recently CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

"Thank you to everybody," said Carlow Gardaí as they praised people for complying with lockdown restrictions.

They added: "Ensure only essential journeys and maintain social distancing."

Ireland's re-opening roadmap is broken up into five phases, with a three week break in between each one, starting from May 18.

 