Carlow based DJ and Beat presenter Chris Ward's latest track set for release this Friday

Carlow based DJ and Beat presenter Chris Ward's latest track is set for release this Friday, Carlow Live can reveal.

Vibes Of Summer features Sinéad Doyle on vocals and is - as the name suggests - an aural hat tip to summer, sandy beaches, holidays and hot weather.

Originally from Dublin, Chris moved here when he was a teenager and attended Presentation College, Carlow.

Chris presents the Oldskool Party each Friday and The Saturday Night Mixup on Beat 102 103.

You can stream or purchase Vibes Of Summer on Spotify, YouTube, iTunes and Apple Music, Beatport and all online stores from May 15.

For more information check out www.djchrisward.com