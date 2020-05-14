Teachers at school in Carlow produce uplifting rendition of Stand By Me during lockdown

One of the teachers, Mairéad Mulhall

Teachers at Tyndall College in Carlow have produced an uplifting rendition of Stand By Me during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This "musical message" will lift your spirits!

Watch the video below: 