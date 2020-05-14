Teachers at school in Carlow produce uplifting rendition of Stand By Me during lockdown
Amazing!
One of the teachers, Mairéad Mulhall
Teachers at Tyndall College in Carlow have produced an uplifting rendition of Stand By Me during the Covid-19 lockdown.
This "musical message" will lift your spirits!
Watch the video below:
Stand By Me Tyndall College Style. For the full version see our Facebook and Instagram pages. #Tyndallrising @KkCwETB @kclr96fm @CWnationalist @Carlowlive1 @PDST_Hwellbeing pic.twitter.com/pfsY3tEfM7— Tyndall College Carlow (@tyndall_college) May 13, 2020
