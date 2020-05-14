PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol catch disqualified driver behind the wheel
Gardaí are out and about in Carlow
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol have caught a disqualified driver behind the wheel this week.
Carlow Roads Policing Unit at a Covid-19 checkpoint stopped the driver of this car (pictured above) and the Mobility App showed the driver is currently disqualified.
The car was seized with court proceedings to follow.
Carlow RPU on #Covid19 patrol c/point stopped the driver of this car, Mobility App showed driver is currently disqualified. Car seized & proceedings to follow.#PhysicalDistancing#WashYourHands#StayHome pic.twitter.com/ivlrnBYdwh— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 13, 2020
