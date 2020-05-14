PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol catch disqualified driver behind the wheel

Gardaí are out and about in Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol have caught a disqualified driver behind the wheel this week. 

Carlow Roads Policing Unit at a Covid-19 checkpoint stopped the driver of this car (pictured above) and the Mobility App showed the driver is currently disqualified.

The car was seized with court proceedings to follow.