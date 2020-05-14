School calls on students to perform beautiful task after Communions cancelled

St Patrick's National School in Rathvilly has called on students to perform a beautiful task this weekend after First Holy Communions were cancelled due to Covid-19.

On May 17, second class pupils of the school were due to receive the Sacrament of the Eucharist and they had been "preparing all year long" with their classmates.

The Communion won't go ahead due to Government restrictions because of coronavirus but the school would like to mark the occasion for the students and "let them know that we are thinking of them all".

A letter to parents states, "If you have a child who was due to make their First Holy Communion on Sunday, please help them to gather 25 pebbles (or other similar items).

"Each one to represent the children in their class and the one candidate from Rathmore NS.

"Place them in a circle on a plate or dish around your candle.

"With your child and family present, light your child's candle at 12 noon on Sunday, May 17 and together say the prayer that your child wrote during the week."

