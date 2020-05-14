UPDATE: Carlow tennis club busy preparing their re-opening protocol for next Monday

Carlow Lawn Tennis Club has been busy preparing their re-opening protocol for next Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: "Tennis courts re-open from next Monday, 18th May! We have been busy preparing our re-opening protocol with guidance from Tennis Ireland and Leinster Tennis.

"Before getting back on court, please visit http://www.carlowltc.com homepage to download our re-opening protocol pdf or go directly to http://www.carlowltc.com/covid-19.html for all the details.

"Thanks to everyone for their co-operation during Phase 1 Re-Opening. Here’s to safe play!"