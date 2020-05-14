Man in stable condition after incident in Tullow where Air Ambulance was called

A man in his 50s is in a stable condition after an accident in Tullow where an Air Ambulance had to be called to airlift him to hospital. 

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to a domestic residence on the Castledermot Road at around 5.45pm on Tuesday after the man sustained serious injuries following an accident and he had to be airlifted to a hospital in Dublin. 

The Health and Safey Authority - which investigates workplace accidents - is reviewing the circumstances of the incident. 

The man remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable. 