Man in stable condition after incident in Tullow where Air Ambulance was called

A man in his 50s is in a stable condition after an accident in Tullow where an Air Ambulance had to be called to airlift him to hospital.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to a domestic residence on the Castledermot Road at around 5.45pm on Tuesday after the man sustained serious injuries following an accident and he had to be airlifted to a hospital in Dublin.

The Health and Safey Authority - which investigates workplace accidents - is reviewing the circumstances of the incident.

The man remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.