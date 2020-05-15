Funeral details announced for Joseph Savage, 32, after body found following search

Funeral details have been announced for Joseph Savage, 32, after his body was found following a search on Wednesday.

Joseph of Donore, Bagenalstown and formerly Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny died unexpectedly on May 13.

Very sadly missed by his loving mother Helen Savage, his Nanny Beth Savage, his sisters Heather and Paige, brother Anthony, Uncles Denis and David, Aunts Barbara and Catriona, his cousins, extended family and his friends.

Due to the current Government Covid 19 restrictions on gatherings, Joe will be buried in Skeoughvosteen after a private funeral over the coming days.

May he Rest in Peace