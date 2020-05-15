'Devil in the detail,' Carlow TD asking for more information on July Provision this year

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the commitment given by Minister for Education Joe McHugh that the July Provision would take place this year.

She said however that "the devil would be in the detail" and said that Minister McHugh needs to give clarity on where, when and how the July Provision would be made available.

The July Provision normally provides extra tuition to children with a range of special educational needs and additional supports in the month of July, either in school or home settings.

She said: "It is very welcoming to hear Minister McHugh give assurances to the worried parents that the July Provision would take place this year. However, we cannot have another situation like the Leaving Cert where we were told it would take place ‘by hook or by crook’.

"The plan and resources need to be put in place now so that it is possible. The July Provision is an integral part of education for children with special educational needs.

"Their routine has been severely disrupted this year and in some cases their development compromised.

"The Minister said today that he was ‘open to the idea of expanding the July Provision’ – I think this is a sensible approach and I hope he puts forward options for parents as soon as possible."