Charming property on Borris House estate NOW available to rent for €950 a month

A charming property on the Borris House estate is available to rent for €950 a month.

The four-bedroom house was originally The Sawmill and is situated beside the mountain stream that flows into the River Barrow.

It has its own electrified entrance gate as well as being adjacent to 250 acres of native woodland and beautiful walks.

The ad states, "Very private situation yet only a short walk to the shops, bank, chemist, Doctor's surgery and schools.

"It has a very big open plan kitchen, diner and snug area, separate sitting room with wood fire stove, 1 big double ensuite bedroom, 3 smaller bedrooms and a separate bathroom all on the ground floor.

"Upstairs consists of a very large open plan space (approx. 40ftx16ft) which would make an ideal studio, office or large playroom."

To view the full ad, click here.