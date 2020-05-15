Council survey for town centre businesses on use of 'public spaces' during Covid-19

Carlow County Council have announced details of a new programme to support SMEs in redesigning their business for physical distancing.

They are also holding a survey to see if town centre businesses have a requirement to use "public spaces" in order to operate during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The local authority is providing free training and advice to retail, hospitality and local services across the county.

VAE consulting - who are experts in Lean - have been engaged by Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office to help companies continue to trade with the restrictions and challenges around Covid-19.

The programme provides 4 briefings and 4 one to one mentoring sessions.

Carlow County Council chief executive, Kathleen Holohan, said: "It is widely acknowledged the economic challenge ahead for all sectors in the commercial environment but we must have a particular focus on retail, hospitality and local services and supporting them in the reopening process over the coming months.

"In launching this programme we are also opening a survey for town centre traders to inform us if they have a requirement to use public spaces in order to operate so we can co-ordinate the consideration of these requests."

Speaking about the experience to date with the retail, hospitality and local services sector and supporting them as part of Covid-19 response, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Carlow, said: "The Local Enterprise Office can provide significant support at present with Trading Online supports, Micro Finance and a variety of tools available to us and we can provide mentoring support to also help with the application process."

He added: "We would encourage people to engage with us and find out more about how we can help your business journey to restarting."

Use of Public Space Link Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CarlowCountyCouncil