Man dies in suspected workplace accident at meat processing plant in Kildare

Garda and HSA investigations have been launched after a man died following a suspected workplace accident in Kildare Town on Thursday.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the Kildare Chilling plant at around 9.50am on Thursday, May 14.

A man in his 50s, who was working at the meat processing plant, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

The body of the man was taken to Naas Hospital and the Kildare coroner has been confirmed.

The HSA has also launched an investigation into the incident.